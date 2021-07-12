Fidelity Bank unveils 7-point agenda to Agenda

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Lagos, July 10, 2021 Fidelity Bank Plc. has unveiled a seven-point agenda aimed at making it Tier-One in Nigeria and outlive competition.

The agenda unveiled by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos..

Onyeali-Ikpe said the agenda focused on brand architecture, brand building and refresh, talent development and transformation, as well as product and service delivery.

According to her, agility and performance discipline, digital transformation and regulatory compliance are part of the agenda.

Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank’s first female chief executive officer, said the bank intended to embark on an innovation drive through implementation of new processes and techniques.

“The bank is also executing fresh ideas to ensure continuous process improvement, reduce cost to serve, increase competitiveness, improve brand recognition and value, build new partnerships and relationships, drive turnover, and increase profitability,” she said.

She said that the company would embark on brand refresh with the aim to increase top-of-mind awareness of the Fidelity brand by external and internal stakeholders.

Onyeali-Ikpe added that the company would ensure workforce transformation to create a future readily supported by a high performing and empowered workforce.

“This will be achieved by deepening the skills and competencies of staff across the bank, entrenching a culture of high performance, and embedding new ways of working in the bank.

“Commencement of capacity building for staff and senior management training are some of the initiatives implemented,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe said that service excellence intended to build brand loyalty through personalised and seamless customer experience delivery was underway with the virtual assistant IVY.

“This revolutionary chatbot handles simple tasks such as account opening and complex tasks such as complaint resolution, bill payment, transferring users to a live agent, loans, fixed deposit applications and answering random questions,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe said that other initiatives of the bank geared toward deepening growth include renewal of institutional banking and drive for transaction-based propositions in corporate banking.

She said that with the agenda, Fidelity Bank was on its way to leading the banking sector while revolutionising Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Naija247news reports that Onyeali-Ikpe assumed office on Jan. 1 2021, as the bank’s first female chief executive officer and managing director.