Monday, July 12, 2021
More
    Western newsUnited States

    Global economy to recover faster in 2H – Report

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    BEIJING, July 12, 2021 The global economy is likely to recover at a faster pace in the second half of the year, according to a report by the Bank of China (BOC).
    In the relevant report on the economic and financial outlook for the third quarter, the BOC Research Institute said it expected the global economy to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2021.
    In the first half of 2021, production activities globally have gradually approached the pre-pandemic level, while recovery in consumption has also accelerated, which eased the imbalance between supply and demand, the report said.
    “Global economic recovery is likely to speed up in the second half of 2021, but regionally it will be an uneven process due to stronger policy support and faster vaccination in developed economies,” it said.

    Previous articleAfCFTA: Group seeks trade facilitation, logistics reforms for female entrepreneurs
    Next articleNo plan to privatise TCN – BPE
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com