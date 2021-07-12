Monday, July 12, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Kaduna State Govt Declares July 12 Work-Free Day To Mourn Bala Bantex

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Kaduna State Government has declared Monday, July 12, as a work-free day in honour of the late former Deputy Governor of the state, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

    This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday.

    According to the statement, Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died on Sunday in Abuja.

    Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to have worked with him.

    The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family.

    Previous articleBenin Royal Museum Is Rightful Place For Return Of Stolen Artefacts – Oba of Benin
    Next articleFormer Kaduna State Deputy Gov, Bala Bantex Dies At 64
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com