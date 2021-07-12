Kajuru Emir’s Abduction Is A Joke Taken Too Far, Says Kaduna Speaker

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described the early Sunday morning abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Adamu Kajuru and 10 others as a joke taken too far.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, dated July 11, made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

“The news of the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Adamu Kajuru, and 10 persons said to be members of his family is a joke taken too far and stands condemnable,” he said.

“Traditional leaders play a key role in ensuring peaceful coexistence and stability of our society, hence the abductors are out to destabilise our society.”

Zailani said that In view of his important role in the society, security personnel should track the abductors and ensure all hostages are freed unharmed.

He added, “I appeal for calm from all concerned at this point in time, assuring that our security agencies will act swiftly to ensure their safe return.”

Bandits had in the early hours of today stormed the Kajuru Emirate and whisked the Emir and 13 of his family members, including two of his grandchildren in the Kajuru Local Government Area.

The latest incident comes just six days after the abduction of 121 students of Bethel Baptist School in neighbouring Chikun Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the bandits numbering over 200 stormed the emirate, firing gunshots, before proceeding to the Emir’s palace and taking him and 13 members of his family away.

Three women, two of his grandchildren, three of his aides and five others were abducted.