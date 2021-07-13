25 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, July 13, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 25 ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar, bulk soya, petrol and butane gas at the Lagos ports.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to Naija247news in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said it was also expecting 13 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 13 to 25.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk salt, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, butane gas, container, trucks, bulk gypsum, ethanol and bulk fertilizer.

It said another twelve ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, frozen fish, general cargo, soya bean oil and petrol.

