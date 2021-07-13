FCMB Premium Banking is set to host a panel of subject matter experts who will be available to share insights and answer questions on investing in Lagos State’s real estate.

The session themed “Real Estate Investment in Lagos: What You Need To Know” will hold as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time: 1pm WAT

Venue: Zoom

The Speakers include:

Fola Ogunsiakan – CEO, Homes Direct Limited Bolanle Olayinka Bello – Assistant Director, Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development, Lagos State Damilola Olanrewaju – CEO, Opalite Nigeria

4 Olajire Awofisibe – Group Head, Retail Assets, FCMB

To register for this event, kindly click on the link here https://on.fcmb.com/Premium-Webinar-4

More about the Speakers

Fola Ogunsiakan, CEO @Homes Direct Limited

Fola Ogunsiakan’s career spans almost three decades, covering executive management, finance, technology, operations, and strategy roles with a current focus on early-stage companies and start-ups. His experience at companies such as McKinsey & Co., Motorola, Accelon, Cummins, and Robertson Stephens & Co, which when coupled with his entrepreneurial activities has developed him into a well-rounded professional who is able to manage businesses through their full cycles, from inception to steady-state operations and eventually, financial exits. Fola Ogunsiakan is currently a co-founder and Group CEO of Wondo Technologies Mauritius (WTM), an early-stage Fintech holding company building various technology assets focused on financial expansion and inclusion in Africa. In his operating capacity at WTM, he is responsible for defining roadmap for, and supporting the execution of all company-wide strategic initiatives in Africa.

Bolanle Olayinka Bello, Assistant Director @Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development, Lagos State

Olayinka-Bello, Bolanle Christianah is the Assistance Director at the Ministry of Physical Planning And Urban Development, Lagos State. She has over 21 years of experience and Masters in Urban & Regional Planning from Lagos State University.

Damilola Olanrewaju(D.O) is the CEO of Opalite Nigeria, a fast-growing real estate development and brokerage firm. He also coordinates a network of independent property brokers through an organization called Marketing360Agency. He is the Lead Consultant at EmeraldhillsDSL a boutique marketing agency with client base in Logistics, Real Estate, Pay-tv, Automobile and Hospitality Sectors. He is an astute marketing and sales strategist with core competences in property brokerage, digital marketing, sales, business development, marketing strategy, consumer research, competitive intelligence, product innovation, strategy development, profit maximisation, brand management and industry trend analysis. He has Masters in Marketing & communications from the Rome Business School Italy, Certificate in Market And Social Research from Pan-Atlantic University and B.A in Mass Communication (Second class Upper) from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. He is a member of the Market Research Society UK.

Olajire Awofisibe – Group Head, Retail Assets, FCMB

Olajire Awofisibe currently heads FCMB Group’s Retail Asset function. He is an experienced Head of Consumer Asset Products with a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry for over 21 years. Skilled in Loan Portfolio Management, Business Relationship Management, Risk Management, Corporate Finance, and Banking. He is also a strong finance professional with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) focused in Statistics from University of Ilorin and a Member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).