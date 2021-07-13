FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail

By Lucy Ogalue

Abuja, July 13, 2021 In a bid to link the country through rail, President Muhammadu Buhari will do the ground breaking of the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge by Thursday.

Dr Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement by Eric Orjiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, said the event would be at Zawaciki, Dawaki Local Government Areas, Kano at 10.a.m.

According to her, the project will further boost the president ‘s programme of linking the country through rail in order to enhance economic growth of the Nation.

She added that major stakeholders in the transport sector have been invited for the occasion

