Tackling Infacticide: AIICO Insurance donates N1.47m to ActionAid

Lagos, July 13, 2021 AIICO Insurance Plc has donated N1.47 million to ActionAid Nigeria as part of its contribution to end infant homicide (infanticide) in Nigeria.

The insurance company said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the donation was the proceed generated from the sale of the insurer’s retail travel and automobile policies within the first half of year 2021 .

“AIICO had pledged the donation of N100 for every retail Travel and Automobile policies sold to this cause.

“The company recently presented a cheque of N1.47 million to Actiob Aid Nigeria, representing proceeds from half year, 2021 sales.

“Infanticide is in practice in some local communities in Nigeria and about 57 communities across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are still actively involved in this barbaric act, owing to some ancient traditional beliefs.

“Children with albinism, born with Down syndrome and various birth defects, among many others, are considered as taboo and therefore become victims.

” ActionAid Nigeria, an international NGO, has poverty eradication among local and excluded communities as one of its key areas of focus.

“Among other interventions, is to tackle infanticide by raising funds to build a home for the children and provide the much-needed education they need to thrive in life,“ it stated.

Mr Olusanjo Shodimu, AIICO Head of Shared Services, said in the statement that the insurance firm chose to partner with ActionAid Nigeria in view of its track record of accountability, integrity, impact on the society and global recognition.

Shodimu said: “We are impressed with AAN’s achievements and have no doubts that this partnership will yield the expected results to end the infanticide menace in the long run.

Mrs Abimbola Shobanjo, Head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, AIICO, also stated that the project was not a one-off, as the insurer intends to continue it for as long as necessary.

Shobanjo said: “We have tied proceeds from the sales of our retail travel and automobile insurance policies to it for sustainable funding.

“By this gesture, AIICO’s customers who purchase retail travel and automobile policies are now indirectly contributing toward saving innocent lives and impacting the society.

“They are key stakeholders in this initiative as every purchase has a direct proportionality on the scale of the intervention.

