Why I dumped PRP – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani on Monday left the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Sani’s movement from the party was contained in a letter signed by the ex-lawmaker and addressed to the chairman of the party in ward six, Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

The former legislator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, neither gave any reason for leaving the PRP nor disclose which political party he would be joining next.

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.

“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history, and our common ideological principles. Accept the best wishes of my highest regard,” Punch quoted the congressman’s communique as stating.

On leaving the All Progressives Congress in 2018, Sani joined the PRP; there are speculations that Sani might be heading for the People Democratic Party (PDP) especially because he and Governor Nasir El-Rufai who heads the APC in Kaduna State, have not been allies in recent times.