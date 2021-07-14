BREAKING: Lagos APC treasurer dies in US

Treasurer of the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs Sumbo Ajose is dead.

Recall that this came about four days ago when Nigeria lost another prominent citizen, popular hip hop artist, Olarenwaju Fasasi, otherwise known as “Sound Sultan,” who also died in the USA after months of battle with cancer disease.

Ajose, the politician of note, said to be in her 50s, reportedly, died in the United States of America, USA, on Tuesday night, July, 2021.

According to information, she had been battling for her life with an undisclosed illness for a while and was on a sickbed receiving treatment when she gave up the ghost.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Seye Oladejo, confirmed the death, describing it as “sad and unfortunate.”

