Less than a week after he was labelled a serial liar by Governor Nyesom Wike of the Rivers State, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has rejected the tag, saying he won’t join issues with any leader of the party now or in the future.

Governor Wike had, at the 60th birthday celebration of ex-Cross River state governor, Liyel Imoke, came hard on Secondus, blaming him for the troubles bedeviling the party in some states of the federation.

He specifically said that Secondus could not be trusted, accusing him of saying one thing and doing the clear opposite in practical terms.

READ ALSO: PDP’ll suffer if I leave party — Wike

Reacting to the “liar” label on Tuesday, Secondus in a statement issued by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, noted that as leader of a party as large as PDP, insults and name-calling were bound to the thrown at him.

The statement read: “The media office of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has been inundated with calls and inquiries on the outburst of the Rivers State Governor, Neysom Wike, against the person and image of the national chairman.

“Our response is that no amount of provocation will make the national chairman join issues with any leader of the party not to talk of a state governor.

“To do that is to remove the toga of a leader of the party.

“The impact of such response from national chairman on the party will be worse than silence.

“The national chairman considers whatever negative outburst against him from any quarter as one of the punches a leader must receive and endure to get stronger, especially when the truth is unhidden that Secondus is not a liar.”