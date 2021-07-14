Wednesday, July 14, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Imo state govt shuts Rochas Foundation College in Owerri

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Imo State Government on Tuesday sealed Rochas Foundation College, Orji, in Owerri, the state capital.

    Government officials arrived at the location which is the old quarters of the staff of Imo Broadcasting Corporation and sealed it.

    Our correspondent, who visited the scene, saw that the massive property had been taken over by the state government.

    The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, who confirmed the development, said that the governor, Hope Uzodinma, was committed to recovering properties of the state allegedly “looted by Okorocha and his family members”.

    Nwamkpa said that the governor was implementing the recommendations of various White Papers by committees set up by the state government.

    Read Also
    You can’t blackmail me out of APC, Okorocha tells Uzodinma
    Okorocha berates Uzodimma as Imo shuts ex-gov’s college
    Okorocha demands fresh registration in Imo
    When asked, the governor’s aide told The PUNCH that the seal off “is true”, adding that “Governor Hope Uzodinma is committed to recovering all the properties of the state stolen. This is not a personal war it is just the implementation of the recommendations of the whitepapers of the various committees set up the government.”

    But Okorocha’s spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, when contacted said that Uzodinma was jolted by Okorocha’s enormous political capacity.

    Okorocha’s aide said, “This is the fourth time Imo State Government has announced that they are sealing that place. EFCC had also announced that they had sealed it but the truth is that Uzodinma should wake up. There is hunger in the state.

    “This is just the renewal of his war against Okorocha after Okorocha and other strong APC chieftains in Imo State visited APC National Secretariat. Each time Uzodinma realises that the people are not happy with his style of governance, he using Okorocha’s name to distract the people but the truth is poverty and hunger pervade the atmosphere. He should be humble enough to consult Okorocha on how to govern the state.”

    Previous articleShinkafi would have opted for grassroots approach to insecurity – Uzodimma
    Next articleSupreme Court stops FG from ceding 17 oil wells to Imo
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com