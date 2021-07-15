ZenithBank Wins Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria award

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, July 14, 2021 Zenith Bank Plc has been named ”Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria” at the World Finance Banking Awards 2021, as published in the July edition of the World Finance Magazine.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu announced the award in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Onyeagwu said the award was based on individual banks’ ability to adapt to a continually evolving technological environment, while maintaining top-class customer relations and bolstering their financial footing amidst the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recognition reflects the resilience and ability to adapt to a very challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“As well as our commitment to creating value for our teeming customers through our best-in-class service and innovative products and solutions.

“This award comes in the wake of several awards and recognitions received by the bank in recent times for its track record of excellent performance and commitment to global best practices.

“Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and 2021, and Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2020 and 2021 by the Ethical Boardroom, among others,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the bank’s customers for making Zenith Bank their preferred financial Institution, which culminated in the award.

Naija247news reports that ‘World Finance’ is a leading international magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.