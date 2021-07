MBABANE, July 16 (Reuters) – Eswatini’s King Mswati III on Friday appointed Cleops Dlamini as the southern African nation’s new prime minister, replacing Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, who died in December.

Dlamini was previously Chief Executive of the Public Service Pension Fund. Mswati made the announcement at a public meeting at one of his residences broadcast online and state radio.

Reporting by Lunga Masuku; Writing by Emma Rumney