Sunday, July 18, 2021
More
    AfricaEconomy

    Ghana culls thousands of chickens, bans poultry movement amid avian flu outbreak

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    ACCRA, July 17 (Reuters) – Ghana has destroyed 4,500 chickens and restricted the movement of poultry after nearly 6,000 birds were found to have died of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu, the country’s veterinary services director said on Saturday.

    The birds originated from seven farms in Ghana’s greater Accra, Central and Volta regions, and poultry movement from those regions has been banned, veterinary director Patrick Abakeh told Reuters.

    Ghana has also suspended poultry imports from Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal as a precaution, Abakeh said. Togo last month culled thousands of birds in response to its own H5N1 outbreak. read more

    The cases mark Ghana’s fourth outbreak of avian flu since 2015.

    Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Catherine Evans

    Previous articleAfrican countries to receive first U.S. donated COVID-19 vaccines in days – Gavi
    Next articleCOVID-19 deaths in Africa surge 43% week-on-week, WHO says
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com