Sunday, July 18, 2021
    Questions Nigerian Government Yet To Answer – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother

    Emmanuel Kanu, a brother to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the family has about five unclear issues which the Nigerian government is silently ignoring in the “abduction of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.”

    He also saw the IPOB leader’s capture as a repeat of what happened in 1984, when President Muhammadu Buhari who was then a military Head of State, allegedly tried to abduct Umar Dikko from the United Kingdom.

    Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel, questioned the Nigerian government led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, in the trial on why; one, Kanu’s crime for him to be hidden and tortured in Kenya; two, his crime while in Kenya to be dehumanized; three, whether there was any crime against him in the United Kingdom.

    He added that the government had to speak on who arrested Kanu since Kenya denied his arrest; and lastly; why crime has he committed to be forced to Nigeria?

    Speaking with The Nation, he said, “It was not funny; because when the news was broken to us, we had to ask a couple of questions which, up till now, nobody has provided answers to. Even the federal government has not.

    “The question is what has he done to be abducted from Kenya? Did he commit any crime in Kenya? Was there any crime against him in the UK? If there were, there are processes to be met before taking somebody away from a particular country, which were obviously not followed.

    “It is a pure case of kidnapping and a repeat of what happened in 1984 when the same president attempted abducting Umaru Dikko. The question that we are asking is what has he (Nnamdi) done? Who arrested him, because the Keyan government has apparently denied arresting him?”

