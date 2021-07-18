Sunday, July 18, 2021
    Tunisia reports daily record 205 coronavirus deaths

    TUNIS, July 16 (Reuters) – Tunisia recorded 205 deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Friday.

    The ministry reported 6,787 new cases, raising new concerns about the country’s ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care departments completely filled and a lack of oxygen supplies. The vaccination campaign is very slow.

    The World Health Organization says that the daily death rate in Tunisia is the highest in Africa and the Arab world.

    The total number of cases has climbed to around 530,000 and more than 17,200 deaths.

    Tunisia health authorities have called the situation catastrophic.

    Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

