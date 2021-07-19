Opposition Lawmakers Stage Walkout Over Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have staged a walk-out over clause 52 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

They insist that the clause was never carried.

They also insist that they will disrupt the proceedings when the House resumes from recess.

The new amendment provides that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may consider electronic transmission so far as the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.

But as the debate over the passing of the bill intensifies, members of the House have yet to reach an agreement.

On Thursday, the representatives had also gone into a rowdy session after Deputy Speaker Idris Wase ruled against the electronic transmission of results despite a resounding vote in favour of electronic transmission.

Subsequently, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, adjourned the session and announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NCC would be present on Friday to give further clarifications on the Electoral Act with a major focus on section 52(3).

The Executive Commissioner of the NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, told the lawmakers that while concerns over the electronic transmission of results are genuine, no system can guarantee a 100 per cent shield from hacking.

The NCC boss also stated that elections results can only be transmitted by a 3G network, noting that 50 per cent of the country has 3G coverage.

He, however, explained that for areas without such coverage, poll results can be recorded and thereafter uploaded in places where there is a network. But Adeleke admitted that this cannot be compared with the real-time upload.

Another rowdy session broke out afterwards.