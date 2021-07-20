Big Brother Naija Season 6 to stream in the UK on Showmax

Good times are here for fans of Big Brother Naija in the United Kingdom as BBNaija Season 6 will be available for live streaming on Showmax.

For its sixth season, BBNaija will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 July, and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 7 pm and for the first time, fans in the UK will be able to follow all the drama in the BBNaija house 24/7, via Showmax. The show will also be live-streamed across Africa on the streaming service.

Confirming the development, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, said, “Big Brother Naija has always attracted a large following outside Nigeria and fans are always asking how to watch BBN when they’re away from home. This year we are proud to be taking this much-loved reality series to the UK.”

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of 90 Million naira worth of prizes, which is the biggest reality TV show reward on the continent

In addition to the 24-hour live stream, other BBNaija-related content will be available exclusively on Showmax, including the Head of House challenge and daily highlights.

Laycon won the fifth season of BBNaija in September 2020, and earlier this year went on to star in his own reality show, Showmax’s first Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON. The show, which featured exclusive music tracks from Laycon, broke first-day Showmax streaming records in Nigeria.

Showmax has launched several Originals this year, including the Kenyan series Crime and Justice in February. Devilsdorp, the first Showmax Original true crime docu-series, which follows the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult behind the 2012-2016 Krugersdorp Killings in South Africa, is set to launch on 29 July.

BBNaija Season 6 will also run 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, and Yanga packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29.

International Showmax subscriptions start at $3.99 a month.