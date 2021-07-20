Google and Maliyo Games to Launch #GameUpAfrica Training Program

LAGOS, Nigeria—July 21, 2021— Maliyo Games, Nigeria’s leading mobile game developer, today announced that it will be collaborating with Google to conduct the #GameUp Bootcamp game developer training program in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. One of the project’s goals is to prepare young people for career success in the global gaming market. The first program of its kind on the continent, #GameUp will run virtually from August to December 2021. Participants will learn to create mobile games for the Google Play store with mentoring support provided by Maliyo Games.

“We are delighted to work with Google to extend our in-house training program to hundreds of young people in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria,” said Hugo Obi, founder of Maliyo Games. “The African continent, with over 500 million mobile phone users, represents a massive business opportunity for people who have the creative and technical skills. That is the need we are addressing with this bootcamp. Our goal is to embed Africa’s vibrant culture into video games through storylines, character development, immersive environments, captivating sounds and strong visuals.”

The #GameUp Bootcamp is designed for individuals with basic programming knowledge or a computer science background. Selected participants will learn how to refine, package and develop casual Android games using a modern self-paced and project-based learning system with instructors who will periodically assess and evaluate students performance. The program will support participants with valuable peer-support from the African gaming community. The #GameUp Bootcamp will also offers a generous data allowance to enable students access course materials and download relevant software.

The program will give participants an edge in a fast-growing industry. The global gaming market is on track to hit US$200 billion in revenues by 2023, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of over 20%. Industry research projects that the market will reach US$287 billion by 2026.

Maliyo is a Lagos-based game development studio, with 40+ mobile games in its portfolio. The company brings its nearly 10 years of experience as a leader in the African gaming scene. Their goal is to share African cultural richness in every product they create. Maliyo embeds authentic and meticulous storylines and character development in their games.

Students who reside in Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya are eligible to apply. Participants must have a personal computer. Applications are due by the 2nd of August, 2021. The most desirable candidates will have knowledge of one of the programming languages, C#, C++, HTML or JavaScript.

For more information go to www.maliyo.com/bootcamp

#GameUpAfrica