Wednesday, July 21, 2021
More
    HealthNews

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories last week and a weaker demand outlook due to rising COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures gained $1.08, or 1.5%, to $70.42 per barrel, having hit a session low of $68.63 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.04, or 1.55%, to trade at $68.24 a barrel, after falling to $66.44 a barrel earlier on Wednesday. “Oil … is appearing to have found support as risk appetite increases once again,” Ricardo Evangelista, ActivTrades analyst said. “This support comes after the pronounced falls registered during the last few sessions, which were triggered by apprehension over the impact the Delta variant …, as well as the agreement between OPEC+ countries to increase production,” he added. Oil prices dropped on Monday following a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, to boost supply by 400,000 bpd each month from August through December. The sell-off was exacerbated by fears that a rise in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in major markets like the United States, Britain and Japan will affect demand. A potential rise in U.S. inventories weighed on prices earlier in the session. U.S. crude stocks rose by 806,000 barrels for the week that ended July 16, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a large fall in inventories. Official U.S. Energy Information Administration data is due later on Wednesday. JPMorgan analysts said global demand is expected to average 99.6 million barrels per day in August, up by 5.4 mbd from April. But they also said: “We only see 4Q21 demand recovering another incremental 330,000 vs a normalised 2019 baseline as colder weather sets in for the northern hemisphere and peak travel season is behind us.”

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The world is in the early stages of another wave of Covid-19 infections and death, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

    He addressed International Olympic Committee members in Tokyo ahead of the games opening on Friday.

    Tedros called on the world’s leading economies to step up by sharing vaccines and funding global efforts to make them more accessible as well as incentivizing companies to scale up vaccine production.

    The world is in the early stages of another wave of Covid-19 infections and death, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

    Speaking to International Olympic Committee members in Tokyo, Tedros said the global failure to share vaccines, tests and treatments is fueling a “two-track pandemic.” Countries that have adequate resources like vaccines are opening up, while others are locking down in a bid to slow the virus’ transmission.

    Vaccine discrepancies around the world are masking a “horrifying injustice,” he added.

    The pandemic is a test and the world is failing.
    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
    DIRECTOR-GENERAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
    “This is not just a moral outrage, it’s also epidemiologically and economically self-defeating,” Tedros said, adding that the longer the pandemic drags on, the more socioeconomic turmoil it will bring. “The pandemic is a test and the world is failing.”

    He warned that “19 months into the pandemic, and seven months since the first vaccines were approved, we are now in the early stages of another wave of infections and deaths.” Tedros added that the global threat of the pandemic will remain until all countries have a handle on the disease.

    A celebration of hope

    The Tokyo Games are set to open Friday after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

    Rising Covid-19 cases in Tokyo have overshadowed the Olympics, which banned all spectators from the games this month after Japan declared a state of emergency.

    Cases around the Japanese capital have risen by more than 1,000 new infections daily in recent days. Nationwide, Japan has reported more than 848,000 Covid cases and over 15,000 deaths amid a relatively slow vaccine rollout.

    The first positive Covid-19 case hit the athlete’s village over the weekend and, so far, more than 70 cases have been linked to the Tokyo Games.

    On Wednesday, Tedros said the games are a celebration of “something that our world needs now, more than ever — a celebration of hope.” While the pandemic may have postponed the games, he said it has not “defeated them.”

    Vaccine discrepancies

    Tedros criticized the vaccine discrepancies between wealthy and low-income countries. He said 75% of all vaccine doses — more than 3.5 billion shots — have been administered in just 10 countries while only 1% of people in poorer nations have received at least one shot.

    “Vaccines are powerful and essential tools. But the world has not used them well,” he said, adding that instead of being deployed widely, the shots have been concentrated in the “hands and arms of the lucky few.”

    The global health body has called for a massive worldwide push to vaccinate at least 70% of the population in every country by the middle of next year.

    Previous articleOil extends gains despite rise in U.S. inventories
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com