    Meet Dapo, the man tipped to win the voice Nigeria 2021

    All four coaches turned for Dapo in the blind auditions, and every week since then he has been nothing but stellar. Dapo is gifted, no doubt,However, this man is skilled, consistent, diligent and driven.

    By now, you may have become so used to hearing him sing with such skill that it’s become normal to you. NOPE. E no normal o. I didn’t expect anything less than perfection when I heard the intro to the famous 90s hit by the legendary Michael Bolton,WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN ..

    Dapo goes from R’n’B to afro-pop with fuji undertones with a dexterity few can match in FALL IN LOVE BY DBANJ.

    In fact, i never see pesin wey fit try am. He is in fact, the most talented and skilled contestant of the season. @dapopelmar @falzthebahdguy
    #TheVoice #TheVoiceNigeria #DapoPelmar

    Voting for Dapo is easy.
    SMS “TVN0068” to 755 (from MTN AND AIRTEL NETWORKS)
    OR
    DIAL 8947*0068# IF YOU ARE A FIRST BANK USER
    Up to 50 times amd it ends today by 11:59pm
    IG – @dapopelmar

