Thursday, July 22, 2021
More
    Markets & InvestingNigeria Stock Exchange

    Oando leads Nigerian stocks higher as settles dispute with regulator

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Chijioke Ohuocha

    Share in Nigeria’s Oando surged around 10% to a five-month high on Thursday after the oil firm settled a long-running dispute with the country’s securities regulator, helping to lift the wider equities market.

    Oando reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the regulator ordered the removal of its management team and suspended its annual meetings.

    The stock was last up 9.73% at 3.61 naira. It peaked at 127 naira per share in 2008 on the Nigerian bourse, but tumbled amid continual turmoil in recent years.

    The gains helped lift the broader share index index up 1.67% in late trades to a one-month high.

    The index hit a low of 20,717 points in April 2020 after a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disrupted the economy. It recovered to 38,581.31 points in July, but is still off a January 2018 peak of 45,092.83 points.

    With the settlement, Oando which has a dual listing in Johannesburg, can audit its accounts and convene an annual meeting that was suspended over two years ago.

    Fuel retailer Total climbed the maximum 10% allowed on the bourse, while Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of market capitalisation, rose 7.83%.

    Previous articleMeet Dapo, the man tipped to win the voice Nigeria 2021
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com