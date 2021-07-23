Investment in education will lift Nigerians from poverty – Experts

By Simon Akoje

Lagos, July 21, 2021 Financial experts have tasked the Federal Government to improve the ease of doing business and invest more in the education sector as a panacea for lifting 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

They disclosed this in separate interviews with newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

They said that showing more concern to education would change the economic status of the people.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce, Mr Iyke Ejimofor, said the surest way of pulling Nigerians out of poverty would be by getting them more educated.

“The government should earmark more funds for the educational sector so as to enable the people have more relevant skills in today’s world.

“Emphasis should be focused on informal education, particularly entrepreneurship because it’s the antidote to poverty,” Ejimofor said.

He added that the Federal Government should invest more in the health care sector because there is a serious nexus between good health, economy and productivity.

A former Director, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Mr Nerus Ekezie, said the Federal Government should check poverty by improving the ease of doing business.

“Government reforming the process of doing business will encourage more youths to foray into entrepreneurship.

“Studies have shown over time that venturing into entrepreneurship will create value and address the challenges of unemployment,” Ekezie said.

He added that government should grant tax holidays and ensure reduction in the time of acquiring landed permits to attract investments into the economy.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recently restated the Federal Government’s overall economic target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years notwithstanding COVID-19

