Average Price of 1kg of Tomato Increased by 13.92% YoY in June 2021

Selected food price watch data for June 2021 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 17.69% and month-on month by 2.76% to N556.47 in June 2021 from N541.53 in May 2021 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 21.44% and month-on-month by 2.46% to N51.22 in June 2021 from N49.99 in May 2021.

The average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 13.92% and month-on-month by 10.53% to N335.46 in June 2021 from N303.51 in May 2021.

The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 16.31% and month-on-month by 2.55% to N557.98 in June 2021 from N544.09 in May 2021.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 14.69% and month on month by 6.50% to N287.54 in June 2021 from N269.98 in May 2021.