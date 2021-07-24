Sunday, July 25, 2021
More
    EconomyInflation

    Average Price of 1kg of Tomato Increased by 13.92% YoY in June 2021

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Selected food price watch data for June 2021 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 17.69% and month-on month by 2.76% to N556.47 in June 2021 from N541.53 in May 2021 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 21.44% and month-on-month by 2.46% to N51.22 in June 2021 from N49.99 in May 2021.

    The average price of 1kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 13.92% and month-on-month by 10.53% to N335.46 in June 2021 from N303.51 in May 2021.

    The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 16.31% and month-on-month by 2.55% to N557.98 in June 2021 from N544.09 in May 2021.

    Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 14.69% and month on month by 6.50% to N287.54 in June 2021 from N269.98 in May 2021.

    Previous articleWorld Bank Says Nigeria’s Rising Unemployment, Youths Unfulfilled Aspirations Creating Brain Drain Migration…
    Next articleZenith Bank Plc Approves Q2 2021 Audited Results and Payment of Interim Dividend
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com