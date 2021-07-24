FG urges entrepreneurs to embrace innovation

By Muhammad Nur

Kano, July 22, 2021 The Federal Government has urged entrepreneurs to adopt best management practices and embrace innovation that will help meet market requirements.

Alhaji Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, gave the advice during a meeting with officials of Kano Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) in Kano on Thursday.

Sani-Gwarzo said that KACCIMA should enlighten its members on modern business strategies that would enable them compete with their counterparts.

According to him, such practices and successes will serve as a point of reference for foreign investors who are desirous of doing business in the country.

He also called on the entrepreneurs to register online to fulfill requirements that would enable them benefit from the numerous incentives and soft loans of the Federal Government to grow their businesses.

He restated the Federal Government’s commitment to provide enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

Earlier, the President of KACCIMA, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, thanked the Permanent Secretary for the visit, and solicited government’s support for its members.

Abubakar assured Gwarzo that the chamber would enlighten members on the importance of modernisation and registration of business.

He also enumerated the achievements of KACCIMA and commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in introducing various intervention programmes.

