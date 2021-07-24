U.S treasury yields climb with 10-year rate topping 1.28%

Treasury yields climbed on Friday to finish the week, rebounding from the previous session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 3 basis points, climbing to 1.288%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 2 basis points, rising to 1.927%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.

Treasury yields rebounded having fallen in Thursday’s session, after jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The number of first-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week came in at 419,000, versus the 350,000 filings expected by economists.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.