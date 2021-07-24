U.S treasury yields climb with 10-year rate topping 1.28%

Treasury yields climbed on Friday to finish the week, rebounding from the previous session.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 3 basis points, climbing to 1.288%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 2 basis points, rising to 1.927%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.
Treasury yields rebounded having fallen in Thursday’s session, after jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The number of first-time unemployment insurance claims filed last week came in at 419,000, versus the 350,000 filings expected by economists.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.