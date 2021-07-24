Please refer to our Announcement dated July 2, 2021 through which we notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or the Exchange) and the investing public of the Board meeting of Zenith Bank Plc (the Bank).

Please be informed that the Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc at its meeting of Friday, July 23, 2021, considered and approved the 2021 Half Year Audited Results of the Group and the payment of an interim dividend, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public would be notified upon receipt of the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of the 2021 Half Year Audited Accounts and Financial Statements.