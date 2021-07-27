By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, July 27, 2021 The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Tuesday announced that it had developed an online application to automate pre-retirement verification and enrollment.

A statement signed by the commission’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Peter Aghahowa, in Lagos, said the application had the capability to register, verify and enrol prospective retirees of treasury-funded Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Aghahowa said PenCom would test-run the online enrolment application between Aug. 2 to 20 with selected MDAs.

He stated that the MDAs would be selected across the six geopolitical zones in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Accordingly, the online enrolment application would be hosted on PenCom website : www.pencom.gov.ng.

“As a prelude to the formal deployment of the online enrolment application, PenCom would commence a pilot run of the exercise from between Aug. 2 to 20.

“This will be done with selected MDAs in the six Geo-Political Zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to test-run the application with real-time data,” he said.

He said the application would go live after a test-run on a date to be announced by the commission in due course.

The PenCom spokesperson explained that the affected retirees or prospective retirees were expected to undergo the data recapturing with their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), as pre-requisite for the online enrolment.

Aghahowa said the data recapturing entailed updating personal details and providing National Identification Number (NIN).

“However, retirees or prospective retirees who have already undergone the data recapture excercise with their PFAs are not required to repeat the exercise,” he said.

