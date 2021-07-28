Anambra Assembly passes Bill to establish state Assembly Service Commission

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, July 27, 2021 The Anambra House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the State Assembly Service Commission to facilitate the autonomy of the legislature in the state.

The law is to give legal backing and operational modules to the new financial autonomy granted State Legislatures and Judiciary in Section 121(3) of the 4th Alteration of the 1999 constitution.

President Muhammadu Buhari issued Executive Order in May 22, 2020 for its immediate implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly passed the bill after Third Reading on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 32-clause bill before it was finally passed.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before passage by the House.

Okafor said: “Having considered the Third Reading for the bill – Anambra State House of Assembly Service Commission Establishment Law 2021, and to provide for other related matters, the bill is hereby passed into law.’’

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano for his assent.

According to the bill, the Commission shall formulate and implement guidelines for its functions as well as appoint all officers in the service of the House of Assembly.

It says that the Commission will be saddled with the responsibility of appointing, promoting, transferring and confirming appointment of staff in the House.

It also said that the Commission shall exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such office or dismiss such person in line with the civil service rules.

“The Commission shall have power to pay its staff remuneration and allowances.

“In exercising its power to make appointments or discipline persons under this law, the Commission shall not be subjected to the direction or control of any authority or person.

“The Clerk shall be a senior officer not below the rank of a Director in the House with at least eight years administrative and legislative experience.

“He/she shall be the accounting officer of the House and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the House. He /she shall be assisted by two Deputy Clerks, “It said.

Also at plenary, the House screened and confirmed 21 persons nominated by Gov. Willie Obiano for appointment as chairmen, Local Government Transition Committee.

The tenure of the transitional committee, as approved by the state assembly, is three months after which it could be renewed or fresh appointments made.

Related