Ecological Fund Office needs N3.4trn for projects nationwide — SGF

Abuja, July 27, 2021 Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Tuesday said the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) needed N3.4 trillion to execute projects across 36 states, including FCT.

Mustapha said this at the inuaguration and hand over of erosion and flood control works at the National Hospital, Abuja.

He said the Permanent Secretary of the EFO, Dr Habiba Lawal, told him that the office required about N3.4 trillion to execute projects nationwide.

According to the SGF, 234 out of the 280 projects awarded nationwide by the Federal Government for implementation by Ecological Fund Office (EFO) has been completed.

“Meanwhile, 280 projects were awarded by the Federal Government, out of the 280, 234 has been completed and some has been commissioned and handed over to the communities.

“Some that are not yet completed, contractors are working on them, some are in the process of completion. I believe that contractors are mobilising on the sites.

“This effort is to show the administration’s determination to continue with the implementation of all genuine government policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels.

“This is aimed at laying a solid foundation to our quest for virile and prosperous nation on the path of unfettered development,” he said.

Mustapha said that the project was the 18th ecological intervention approved by President Mohammadu Buhari for the third and fourth quarter of 2019.

According to him, the project will address the devastating effects of erosion and flooding in the hospital community.

Mustapha said the project would also bring a relief to the residents who had for a long time suffered the problems of the ecological challenges.

Dr Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary of EFO, said the project would achieve the dual purpose of enabling the community to take over and exercise ownership.

Lawal advised the community to ensure the effective maintenance and sustainability of the project.

She thanked the SGF, the consultant, Messrs Optimal Design Associates Ltd and the project contractor, Messrs Masarki Nigeria Ltd, the management of National Hospital for their doggedness in ensuring speedy completion of the project.

Dr Ja’afaru Momoh, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, thanked the president for approving the project.

Momoh said that the project had saved a lot of erosion challenges faced by the hospital, adding that flood had almost taken over the cancer centre of the hospital.

He also thanked the EFO and the SGF for their effort in ensuring that the project was implemented.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, advised the residents to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of waste in the drainage channels.

Ehanire said that the project was a life saver to both the residents and the patients as well as people visiting the hospital.

