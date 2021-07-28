Enugu assembly passes bill to improve water supply, sanitation

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu, July 27, 2021 The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill that will improve water supply and sanitation services in the state.

The bill tagged “the right access to basic water and sanitation services’’ was passed on Tuesday during plenary in Enugu.

Leading a debate on the bill, the leader of the assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the state government was committed towards ensuring that residents of the state enjoys portable water supply.

Ezeugwu noted that successive government had failed to provide constant water to the residents of the state; a development he argued necessitated the bill.

The lawmaker representing Udenu Constituency revealed that the seventh assembly approved N600 million requested by the state government to reactivate as well as reticulate water across the state.

According to him, the bill will harmonise the functions of governmental agencies in charge of generating water, noting that the involvement of community would help in the maintenance of water infrastructure.

The member representing Nkanu East Constituency, Mr Paul Nnajiofor, described the bill as a welcome development, as it would enhance water supply in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis.

Other members who contributed including, Mr Emma Ugwuerua of Nsukka West constituency and Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu of Nkanu West said that a piece of the legislation would help solve the perennial problem of water scarcity in the state.

In his remark after the passage of the bill, the Speaker of the assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, said the bill was considered at the committee of the whole because of the importance of water to the state.

While appreciating the passion exhibited by his colleagues during the debate, Ubosi noted that it was indication that the lawmakers were out to meet the yearnings of their constituents.

The assembly also passed for the first reading the bill on Enugu State University of Education, Ihe in Awgu council area of the state.

The house adjourned till August 5.

