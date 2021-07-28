Stop Blaming Us For PDP’s Failure, APC Tells Governors, Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum to focus on how to fix its party rather than trading blames.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the caution on behalf of the ruling party.

In a statement on Monday, he faulted the resolutions of the PDP governors who met in Bauchi State to deliberate on critical issues affecting the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to yet another communique by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum which is laced with lies, idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation, and the PDP’s pitiable attempt to explain its failed state as the supposed main opposition party in the country.

“It is indeed remarkable that the PDP has finally opened up to its fast-depleting fortunes. However, it is advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state,” said Akpanudoedehe.

He added, “We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with the party in the face of its failed state.

“The PDP should quickly address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who are joining the APC in droves are attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

At the meeting in Bauchi, the PDP governors had slammed the APC led Federal Government over the present security and economic situations in the country.

They also stressed the need for free, fair and credible elections in the country and called on the National Assembly to entrench electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

Defending the ruling party, Akpanudoedehe stated that every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He gave the assurance that the APC would continue to support constitutionally backed innovations by election management bodies to make the nation’s elections more credible.

According to the APC chieftain, the party is resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination – direct and indirect primaries, or consensus.

“The Permanent Voters’ Card remains the only legal instrument voters can use to elect progressive leaders who can sustain the ongoing efforts of APC governments at the Federal, state and local government areas to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration exercise to register,” he said.