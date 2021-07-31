By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, July 30, 2021 The Federal Government has approved 114 new Standards for the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), to boost Nigeria’s economic growth, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said.

The new standards cut across various sectors of the economy such as, civil and building engineering, food technology, mechanical, liquefied petroleum gas as well as energy management systems.

He told a council meeting in Abuja that the approval was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Agenda on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Adebayo, represented by Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, stated that 77 of the new standards were newly introduced, while 11 were reviewed to meet changing economic and technological requirements.

In a statement signed by Sani-Gwarzo, on Friday, the Minister listed some of the standards as Cassava Peel Product, Maize Bran as livestock feed, Halal food, with specific requirements involved in the production and guidelines for the use of the term “Halal” in foods in Nigeria.

Others include the practice for planting and harvesting tea, as well as hygienic practice for processing and packaging of products.

“Other standards for energy management systems requirements with guidance for the use of various types of gas cylinders, safe handling use and storage for permanent liquefied or dissolved compressed gases.

“As well as a guide for standards developers in SON and other organisations in Nigeria,” he said.

Adebayo commended SON’s Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim and his management for achieving 96 per cent implementation of the approved Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS) despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled that in June 2020, the NNSS identified a total of 658 standardisation projects in key priority areas, classified by economic sectors, as highlighted in the Federal Government’s ERGP, the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) and other strategies.

Presenting a report, Salim stated that SON had developed and approved a 2021-2024 strategic plan to provide a clear guide to the implementation of planned programmes and their evaluation.

He enumerated key projects executed by the agency to include the facelift of the Corporate Headquarters Complex in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, and some uncompleted facilities in FCT, Abuja, Yobe, Akwa Ibom, Ilorin, Kwara and Bauchi states.

The SON helmsman further said construction was ongoing in Anambra, Kogi states and the National Metrology Institute, Enugu, while the Sokoto state government recently performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of SON’s prototype office, laboratory complex and storage facility.