NGX: Turnover rises 48.91%, indices 0.16%

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Lagos, July 30, 2021 The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday moved a total of 387.13 million shares worth N3.82 billion in 4,700 deals.

This represented an increase of 48.91 per cent compared with a turnover of 259.97 million shares valued at N1.98 billion exchanged in 4,975 deals on Thursday.

Transcorp was the most active stock, exchanging 159.63 million shares worth N159.82 million.

It was followed by Ellah Lakes with an account of 26.62 million shares valued at N113.16 million, while Oando sold 21.60 million shares worth N104.69 million.

GTCO traded 17.84 million shares valued at N508.75 million, while Courteville Business Solution accounted for 14.54 million shares worth N3.56 million.

Also, the market capitalisation increased by N32 billion or 0.16 per cent to close at N20.083 trillion from N20.051 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 62.26 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 38,547.08 from 38,484.82 posted on Thursday.

A breakdown of the price movement table indicates that Transcorp led the gainers’ table in percentage terms with 9.68 per cent to close at N1.02 per share.

Ikeja Hotel followed with 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30, while NAHCO gained 6.09 per cent to N2.44 per share.

Honey Well Flour increased by five per cent to close at N1.68, while Oando was up by 2.95 per cent to close at N4.89 per share.

Conversely, Learn Africa topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, dropping by 10 per cent to close at N1.35 per share.

Ardova Plc trailed with 9.44 per cent to N16.30, while Mansard Insurance dipped 8.25 per cent to close at 89k per share.

Sunu Assurances dropped by 8.16 per cent to close at 45k, while Livestock Feeds was down by 6.93 per cent to close at N2.15 per share.