UAC appoints Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as Group Finance Director

The Board of Directors (“Board”) of UAC of Nigeria PLC (“UAC” or the “Company”) resolved on July 28 2021 that Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo shall be appointed as Group Finance Director of UAC with effect from July 28 2021.

In addition to her other responsibilities, Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo will serve as an Executive Director on UAC’s Board. Prior to this appointment, Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo was UAC’s Group Chief Financial Officer, with overall responsibility for the Company’s finance function.

Her previous roles with UAC include serving as Head Investor Relations, responsible for strategic stakeholder management and aligning UAC’s capital market activities with its strategic priorities. Funke is a high-achieving, results-driven, finance professional.

She has over 14 years operational finance, corporate finance and capital markets experience.

She has advised local and international companies on raising equity capital, mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and divestments in Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Funke began her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in London.

Her experience also includes working with Standard Bank Group, where she completed over 25 transactions in 10 years. She holds a B.Sc. in Economics and an M.Sc. in Project and Enterprise Management, both from University College London.

Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo is a CFA charterholder, and a member of the advisory board of Sponsors for Educational Opportunity Africa, a non-profit leadership development organization.

The Board said it is confident that her appointment as Group Finance Director will be of great value to UAC.