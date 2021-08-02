Monday, August 2, 2021
    August 2021 FGN Savings Bonds Offer for Subscription

    Pursuant to the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act 2003 and the Local Loans (Registered Stock and Securities) Act, CAP. L17, LFN 2004 Debt Management Office on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria Offers for Subscription and is authorized to receive applications for the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond at the following interest rates:

     2-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 11, 2023: 8.864% per annum

    3-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 11, 2024: 9.864% per annum

     Opening Date:                                  August 2, 2021

     Closing Date:                                    August 6, 2021

     Settlement Date:                              August 11, 2021

     Coupon Payment Dates:                 November 11, February 11, May 11, August 11

    Summary of the Offer
    Issuer
    Federal Government of Nigeria (“FGN”)

    Units of Sale 

    N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum Subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.

     

    Interest Payment 

    Payable Quarterly

     

    Redemption 

    Bullet repayment on the maturity date

     

    Status 

    Qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

    1. Qualifies as Government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (“CITA”) and Personal Income Tax Act (“PITA”) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds, amongst other investors.
    2. Listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
    3. Qualifies as a liquid asset for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.

    Security
    Backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.  

    Interested investors should contact the stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents by the debt management office.

