Monday, August 2, 2021
More
    Financial MarketsAsia Pacific

    BMW recalls 8,097 defective cars in China

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Beijing, Aug. 2, 2021 BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. is recalling 8,097 vehicles due to safety risks in airbag inflators.
    According to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation, on Monday, the BMW vehicles involve imported 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series.
    Others include X1, X3, X4, X 5, X 5 M, X6, and X6 Active Hybrid cars manufactured between Feb. 17, 2005, and Aug. 27, 2017.
    When the air bags of these cars are being inflated, the flawed gas generating agent could cause overpressure that may break up the inflators and pose safety hazards.
    The automaker has promised to replace the faulty parts free of charge.

    Previous articleAugust 2021 FGN Savings Bonds Offer for Subscription
    Next articleJulius Berger returns to profit with N1.9b in Q2 2021
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com