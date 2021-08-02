BMW recalls 8,097 defective cars in China

Beijing, Aug. 2, 2021 BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. is recalling 8,097 vehicles due to safety risks in airbag inflators.
According to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation, on Monday, the BMW vehicles involve imported 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series.
Others include X1, X3, X4, X 5, X 5 M, X6, and X6 Active Hybrid cars manufactured between Feb. 17, 2005, and Aug. 27, 2017.
When the air bags of these cars are being inflated, the flawed gas generating agent could cause overpressure that may break up the inflators and pose safety hazards.
The automaker has promised to replace the faulty parts free of charge.
