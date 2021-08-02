Ecobank Nigeria re-launch Credit Card Variants

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the relaunch of its Credit Card products with a wide range of benefits to customers including access to International Point of Sale (POS) and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who made the announcement in Lagos, said the Ecobank Platinum and Gold Credit Cards would afford holders the opportunity to shop now and pay later while also ensuring customer safety by eliminating the risk of carrying cash.

She added that the Ecobank credit card can be used in-store, on the web and via all digital channels.

“ Our card types include Platinum and Gold Cards both of which have validity period of three years, however the credit limit would be for a maximum period of 12months, and this is renewable. The Ecobank credit card is cash on the go and its pricing is competitive.

Our customers can have up to 45 days of interest-free usage. Interest would be applied on the unpaid amount after the grace period and not the total credit limit on the card.

This product is available on a pre-approval basis to selected individual customers (new and existing) of the Bank”. She stated.

Also speaking, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria listed the features of the card types and eligibility criteria. According to her, salaried customers and customers with investments are eligible for credit cards.

She added that customers with existing loan may also request for a credit card, but that their capability to take on additional credit would be considered in deciding the credit card limit.

Mrs. Effiong added that customers may request for credit cards via various channels that include Ecobank website, the Bank’s 24/7 contact centre or by simply walking into any of its 255 branches nationwide.

She advised those seeking further enquiry to do so via the Bank’s social media platforms and contact centre.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and presence in four other locations (London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai).

Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organisations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.

Ecobank is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria to various segments, leveraging digital channels and an expansive agency network of more than 30, 000