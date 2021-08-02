Monday, August 2, 2021
    Julius Berger returns to profit with N1.9b in Q2 2021

    Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian company offering holistic services covering the planning, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and industry projects in the country has released its consolidated unaudited financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 with a return to profit after tax of N1.929 billion from a loss N2.344 billion in Q2 2020.

    The company also witnessed as increase in revenue to N75.105 billion from N46.142 billion in Q2 2020.

