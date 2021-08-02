The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the suit brought by the 12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, against the Department of State Services (DSS) to August 4.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Monday granted the applicants’ lawyer, Pelumi Olagbenjesi, permission to amend his processes to correct the names of the applicants.

There was confusion in court regarding the names of the eight applicants produced. Thus, Olajengbesi applied to amend his processes to reflect their correct names.

The DSS on Friday allowed the applicants’ lawyers to see only four of them, keeping back eight others in custody, claiming that the names it was given were wrong.

SaharaReporters gathered that their lawyer, Olajengbesi, led another lawyer to the office of the DSS on Friday.

“The DSS invited the lawyer to the 12 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested at Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan to visit them (the agitators).

“This follows an order by the Federal High Court judge in Abuja this week that they must be produced,” a source told SaharaReporters on Friday.

“But they brought three men and the lady among them (Lady K), who has not been allowed a change of clothes since July 1. They claimed the names of the rest were wrong,” the source added.

The court had granted an ex parte application by the detainees and among others, ordered the DSS to produce them on July 29 and to show cause why they should not be granted bail.

At the resumed hearing in the case on Thursday, the secret police failed to produce the applicants but made effort to justify its inability to comply with the court’s order.

The DSS on Monday bowed to pressure by the court to produce the 12 detained agitators.

This followed the fresh order issued by the court on Thursday, June 29 that the detainees be produced in court on Monday (today).

The DSS however produced only 8 suspects who were brought to court under heavy security.