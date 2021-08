Unity Bank Plc released its Q2 2021 Unaudited results for the period ended June 30th, 2021.

Key Highlights

Gross Income grew by 3% to N23.6bn from N22.9bn in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax grew by 34% to N1.5bn.

Profit after tax grew by 34% to N1.4bn.

Net Assets stood at -N282bn.

Share Price Currently Stands at N0:59k