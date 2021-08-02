To Assist Buhari Government “Commit Genocide In South-East”

The case was instituted at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, on July 31.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has instituted a lawsuit against the United States Secretary of State, Tony Blinken and Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin over their roles in the supply of A-29 Super Tucano military aircraft to the Nigerian military.

In a document sighted by SaharaReporters, the case was instituted at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, on July 31.

The group, through its undersigned attorney, Bruce Fein complained of the violation of the Leahy amendments 22 U.S.C. 2378d and 10 U.S.C 2249e and the administrative Procedure Act 5 U.S.C 706 (A) and (C) seeking declarative and injunctive relief against the defendants.

The Leahy law refers to two statutory provisions prohibiting the U.S. Government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights.

One statutory provision applies to the State Department headed by Blinken and the other applies to the Department of Defense, Austin.

The members of the group in predominantly Imo and Ebonyi states in the south-eastern region of the country said the defendants prohibited the above-stated law through the supply of the aircraft to Nigeria.

They stated that it is likely to cause “death, bodily injury, destruction of property by A-29 Super Tucano military aircraft if the planes are delivered by the United States to the government of Nigeria and incorporated into the Nigerian Airforce to assist the ongoing genocide of Biafrans”.

IPOB identified itself as a registered community interest company that advocates, through peaceful means, an independent Biafran nation separate from Nigeria in the face of the lingering persecution of its citizens by the Nigerian government.

The group alleged gross human rights violations by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration citing instances of airstrikes in cities across the South-East. It also stated that officers under the watch of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari had indiscriminately arrested and ‘abducted’ young Igbo men and women at various locations and their whereabouts are unknown to date.

It was also stated that Kyari had presided over the burning of several houses and overseen the damage of properties believed to belong to people advocating for the freedom of Biafra.

IPOB, thereafter, called for the suspension of the provision of another set of the A-29 Super Tucano military aircraft to the Nigerian government and also enjoined the United States to recall the ones already supplied to the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had earlier disclosed that the Federal Government would be launching the six Super Tucano fighter aircraft purchased from the United States on Tuesday, August 3.