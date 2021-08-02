SSS Provides Medical Care To Nnamdi Kanu, Lawyer Says After Meeting Him

The legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has finally met with their detained client, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of the IPOB leader, confirmed this in a statement Monday evening.

The development comes days after Mr Ejiofor had said the State Security Service (SSS) prevented him and his team from meeting with Mr Kanu against the order of the court.

In his statement after the meeting, the lawyer said the secret police has began providing medical care to his client but that was not enough.

At the last court sitting, the seccessionist had urged the court to transfer him to Kuje correctional facility to enable him receive proper medical attention to his alleged deteriorating health.

“After weeks of speculations and uncertainties, we have finally seen our Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Mr Ejiofor said. “We can authoritatively confirm this position to the World.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom. Though the Detaining Authority is giving him medical attention but he still requires advanced medical care, which formed substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.

“He specifically requested that we should extend his heartfelt compliment to Millions of his supporters worldwide and all foreign Governments and institutions who are relentlessly following up. Media houses are indeed not left out of this classification.

“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don’t relent, as you continue to remain law abiding.

“We shall continue to keep you all in constant communication on every development around him particularly now that the visit will be more regular than before,” he added.