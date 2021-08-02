university don and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has warned Nigerians against voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in subsequent elections.

Jega alleged that the two parties have not been able to change the economic situation of the country despite their substantial and tangible number of years in governance, adding that they have no values to add to the country.

He stated that they have failed to bring the desired growth and development in Nigeria within the past 20 years.

The former INEC boss further explained that the fight against corruption could never be achieved as corrupt politicians who were supposed to be prosecuted, always found their ways to the ruling party to avoid prosecution.

He said, ”Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.

“The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses. They did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted sneaked into the APC.”

Jega was the national electoral chairman who midwived the election that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.