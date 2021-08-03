Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah has landed an upper cut on the self-acclaimed leader of non-existent faction of APC in Abia state, Chief Ikechi Emenike, insisting that he has no electoral value to the party and cannot win common President General of his Ohuhu clan of Umuahia.

The taciturn Minister while expressing anger over a media report in which his name was mentioned as the one instigating crisis in his Abia State chapter of the party said the allegation is untrue and unfounded.

While describing the recently re-suspended chieftain of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike suspected to have sponsored the publication as ‘Mischief Maker-in-Chief’ the Minister in a statement signed by his SSA (Special Duties) Demian I Igbokwe made available to ABN TV, urged Chief Emenike and his co-travellers to amend their ways.

“To anyone who follows or knows Abia politics, Ikechi Emenike cannot win the tacit votes of his Ward if he stands for election today. In fact, not to drag his luck far, Chief Ikechi Emenike, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, as things stand today, can neither present himself for nor win the position of President General of his Ohuhu clan of Umuahia in any election today. He is known to have always made a living by causing mischief and distractions in every organised setting that he finds himself. How come he now feels and acts like Dr.Uchechukwu Ogah is his problem, when it is not even in the place of the Hon. Minister to suspend him from the APC?

“From public knowledge, everyone knows that, because of the damaging embarrassments that Chief Emenike was causing the APC some years back, the Executive of the Party at his Ward suspended him from Party activities in 2018. The case went through the Local Government Area and got to the State where the State Executive led by Chief Nwanpka, equally, upheld the suspension after communicating to the National body of the party. Again, I ask, where did Dr.Ogah have a hand in all of this? Or must we continue to mention the name of the Hon. Minister all because he insists that he wants an all-inclusive association of great minds and does not want to join issues with anyone, let alone a member of his own Party in his home State?

“It is this tissue of lies and intrigues woven around the name of the Honourable Minister that, against even his personal instructions, that has, ordinarily, forced us to respond to the kind of childish and gibberish stuff being dished out to the general public by Chief Emenike and his cohorts, dropping the name of Mr President in their continouos desperate bid to win the buy-in of the gullible few in Abia State in support of their various political antics and theatrics. But, just as we have seen before now, they will fail like others who once rose up against an innocent and peace-loving man!” the statement partly read.

The Minister wondered why Chief Emenike will continue to play the spoiler despite the patronage the party has offered him, members of his family and his spouse.

Ogah appealed to him to stop parading as a member of APC while in PDP.