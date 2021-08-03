Engr. Joseph Akpan thumps-up Organizers for a smooth, peaceful and credible turn-out in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district.

……….. Passed vote of confidence on Gov.Buni, Udoedehe , Udosen, led national and state Committees, as they all set the pace, for 2023 nextlevel development.

An illustrious US based Akwa Ibom son, who is a chieftain in the All Progressives Congress,APC, Akwa Ibom State , Nigeria , has hailed the Congress Committee in Akwa Ibom State at large , The national secretary of the party , who is a son of the soil, Sen. Akpan James Udoedehe , the state Chairman Dr.Ita Udosen and other chieftains for putting the record streight .

He made this known , while performing is civic right in his ward center Etim Ekpo Ward 5,Akwa Ibom State , on Saturday 31st July 2021.

Talking to news men at his ward center ,

The Chieftain in his own words said the Congresses were conducted peacefully in his home town and across the Local Government Areas of the State.

Sir Joe, who stated this in an interactive session with some local dailies at his ward center , Ward 5, Etim Ekpo , Akwa Ibom State, expressed gratitude to the leaders and members of the party in the State for the peaceful conduct of the Congress.

He also gave a pass mark on the Gov.Buni , Sen. Udoedehe and Dr. Ita Udosen led Committee for getting it right this time around.

Engr.Akpan also thank his people for the massive turn-out to the day’s event.

Joe said: “the congress went smoothly and peaceful. He pleaded with other stakeholders and party faithfuls to accept the outcome of free and fair Ward Congress election as it will usher in a new leadership team of intellectuals to pilot the affairs of our great party at the grassroot level ”.

“ With This peaceful conduct of the Congresses, I am totally convinced that victory for the party in 2023 is sure .”

“Am glad that we will get it better this time around , because we are taking the party to the grassroot where it belongs, with a relative peace synergy among our party faithfuls” he added .

He further expressed readiness and willingness to partner with the newly elected officers , other stakholders , to move Etim Ekpo , Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district and the party to a greater height as they all support President Muhammadu Burhari next level government .

©Circle Media �