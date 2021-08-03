Tuesday, August 3, 2021
More
    Politics & Govt News2023 Elections

    APC using EFCC to Harass Saraki Over His 2023 Presidential Ambition – Yakasai

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has called on the Federal Government to thread carefully as the politics of 2023 have slowly started.

    Yakasai’s comments are coming at the heels of Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s rumoured arrest last weekend. He expressed concerns over the recent invitation the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC extended to the Kwara-born Politician over alleged money laundering.

    In an interview with newsmen in Kano on Monday, Yakasai pointed out that Saraki has the right to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria adding that no attempt must be made to block his path.

    “Bukola is very qualified to become the President of Nigeria and he should be free to canvass his political ambition just like any other qualified Nigerian,”

    “This move against Bukola might have something to do with his perceived presidential ambition- to prevent or interference with that ambition”

    “I hope the move against Bukola is not a beginning of political intimidation or harassment by his perceived political opponents or the party in power.” he noted.

    He added that Saraki was the most investigated and the most persecuted Nigerian politician known to be nursing a presidential ambition, adding that this was not the first time he was being targeted by some security operatives in Nigeria.

    He appealed to the current EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to be firm and apolitical in the discharge of his duties while noting that from his professional conduct, he has been a good professional who would not allow anybody to use his Commission for political gains.

    Previous articleAnambra Poll: African Action Congress Denies Giving Party’s Ticket To APC Defector, Nwankwo
    Next articleJUST IN: Terror herdsmen slaughter 5 people including paramount ruler in Southern Kaduna
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com