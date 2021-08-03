Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has called on the Federal Government to thread carefully as the politics of 2023 have slowly started.

Yakasai’s comments are coming at the heels of Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s rumoured arrest last weekend. He expressed concerns over the recent invitation the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC extended to the Kwara-born Politician over alleged money laundering.

In an interview with newsmen in Kano on Monday, Yakasai pointed out that Saraki has the right to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria adding that no attempt must be made to block his path.

“Bukola is very qualified to become the President of Nigeria and he should be free to canvass his political ambition just like any other qualified Nigerian,”

“This move against Bukola might have something to do with his perceived presidential ambition- to prevent or interference with that ambition”

“I hope the move against Bukola is not a beginning of political intimidation or harassment by his perceived political opponents or the party in power.” he noted.

He added that Saraki was the most investigated and the most persecuted Nigerian politician known to be nursing a presidential ambition, adding that this was not the first time he was being targeted by some security operatives in Nigeria.

He appealed to the current EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to be firm and apolitical in the discharge of his duties while noting that from his professional conduct, he has been a good professional who would not allow anybody to use his Commission for political gains.