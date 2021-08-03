British High Commission Officials To Meet Nnamdi Kanu In Detention

The officials of the British High Commission in Nigeria have demanded to meet the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), [/b]SaharaReporters has learnt.

Also, there is an arrangement being facilitated by the IPOB leader’s lawyers that [b]some of his family members would see him in detention of the DSS during the next visit.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed these to SaharaReporters on Tuesday while reacting to the access of the legal representatives to see the pro-Biafra separatist leader.

Though Ejimakor was not present with the team yesterday, he, however, confirmed that his two colleagues visited and came with a fascinating report.

SaharaReporters had reported on Monday that Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, visited Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Ejiofor had said, “After weeks of speculations and uncertainties, we have finally seen our Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We can authoritatively confirm this position to the world.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom. Though the detaining authority is giving him medical attention, he still requires advanced medical care, which formed substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.”

While responding to the visit today, Ejimakor said, “Yes, two of my colleagues saw him yesterday. We are using this opportunity to let people that have not seen him do that. We are working on that. The DSS didn’t make the restriction to only his lawyers. People can see him but it has to be through his lawyers.

“I just spoke with his senior brother who lives in Germany; his name is Kingsley. We were talking about the family members that can see him on the next visit. So, his brother here Prince would likely be there. It would feel great to see him.”

Ejimakor also emphasised the need for Kanu to be moved from the custody of the secret police to a prison facility in order to guarantee his medical care and social contact.

“The people that saw him came with the news that he was in high spirits. But we still insist that he requires special medical care. Also, we are insisting and working on him being transferred to prison. He can have medical care needed and social contact in the prison than a detention facility.

“He needs this to heal psychologically from what he passed through. Social contacts with his family, lawyers, supporters and well-wishers will help. A lot of our Igbo leaders are ready to meet him and they will sooner or later. But, I need to say that the DSS environment is too restrictive for that. so, he has to be transferred to the prison facility.

“About the British High Commission officials, I spoke with them too. They request to see him too after the Monday experience. So, all of these things we’re working on, and hopefully, we will get them. They are desirous to see him. It was mentioned during my talk with the Consular some moments ago,” Ejimakor added.