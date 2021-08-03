Schneider Electric has hammered on the need for companies to invest in data center

for optimum benefits in the nearest future. This is coming as a result of Covid-19

pandemic which has put more pressure on industrial operators to accelerate their path

towards digitization and automation in order to drive increased productivity, security,

performance, and reliability throughout their operations.

According to intelligence and advisory firm Arizton, the global data center market

will reach $174 billion by 2023. As disruptive IoT technologies create a spike in

demand for data centers, while the essence of data continues to grow, more

sustainable, efficient, adaptive, and resilient data center infrastructures will be needed

if owners are to cash in on this growth opportunity.

Many companies across the world have already begun their journey in this regard,

investing heavily on data center – a pattern yet to resonate with their African

counterparts. According to Schneider Electric, for industrial operators to capture the

benefits of increased automation, they cannot rely on cloud technology alone to bring

the resiliency and speed demanded by artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual

reality, machine learning, advanced analytics, and other Industry 4.0 technologies.

Local edge data centers, which are IT infrastructure enclosures/spaces/facilities

distributed geographically to enable endpoints on the network, are increasingly

becoming important.

“As digitization and technological advances bring us hurtling towards a new, more

integrated future, not all data center owners will be equally equipped to handle the

new levels of operational agility required. However, if risks and shortcomings within

existing data center systems and related management strategies are recognized early

enough, stakeholders will improve their chances to engineer a smooth transition to the

more dynamic future,” said Christophe Begat; Managing Director for Anglophone

West Africa at Schneider Electric.

Citing IDC’s predictions, Schneider Electric said that there will be approximately

41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025 – three times more than the number of

people on the planet. Out of this number, industrial and automotive equipment

represent the largest opportunity of connected things.

Most commercial and industrial companies are experiencing a new challenge meeting

the surge in demand from customers while ensuring business continuity in the current

environment. This means speedier adoption of 4.0 technologies like Industrial Internet

of Things (IIoT) applications that involves massive quantities of data. This explosion

of data requires immense and even speedier computing power.

And with more advanced technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), it

is no longer possible for companies to rely solely on a centralized data center located

in an entirely different location. This is because the transfer of data between the

operating system and data center will be slower – reducing the effectiveness of

advanced technologies that were meant to drive efficiencies in the first place.

To accommodate these rising marketplace demands, data center owners will be

required to step up performance in four important areas, which include sustainability,

efficiency, flexibility and resilience.

In October 2019, Schneider Electric introduced as a first-to-market solution,

EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center C-Series 6U Wall Mount features low-profile

design, making it 60 percent less intrusive while allowing heavier, long-depth edge

servers to be wall mounted with UPS.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Micro Data Center series are self-contained, single-

rack enclosures inclusive of remote monitoring and management, services, physical

security, UPS, power distribution, and cooling devices for a fast, simple, and

customized way to design, deploy, and manage edge computing solutions in multiple

environments

EcoStruxureTM IT automatically collects critical infrastructure sensor values on a

regular basis and submits that data to a centralized data lake in the cloud. That data is

then pooled with other data collected from thousands of other Schneider Electric

customer sites.

Once in the data lake, asset behavior, across many brands of equipment, and across

multiple sites is compared. All actions taken in response to alarms are tracked using

data pertaining to equipment behavior before and after an incident. This output

provides a clear record of actions and their consequences, positive and negative. Such

data pool correlation provides a deeper understanding of root causes of problems and

can generate predictive reports that advise operators regarding which actions to take

before a particular problem results in unanticipated downtime. AI algorithms identify

the critical patterns of equipment behavior and output reports are generated for

stakeholders, greatly increasing the resilience of the data center.