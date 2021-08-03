Tuesday, August 3, 2021
    Data center market nears $174 billion as Schneider Electric advocates preparedness for optimum benefit

    By Peters, Lagos Correspondent
    Schneider Electric has hammered on the need for companies to invest in data center
    for optimum benefits in the nearest future. This is coming as a result of Covid-19
    pandemic which has put more pressure on industrial operators to accelerate their path
    towards digitization and automation in order to drive increased productivity, security,
    performance, and reliability throughout their operations.
    According to intelligence and advisory firm Arizton, the global data center market
    will reach $174 billion by 2023. As disruptive IoT technologies create a spike in
    demand for data centers, while the essence of data continues to grow, more
    sustainable, efficient, adaptive, and resilient data center infrastructures will be needed
    if owners are to cash in on this growth opportunity.
    Many companies across the  world have already begun their journey in this regard,
    investing heavily on data center – a pattern yet to resonate with their African
    counterparts. According to Schneider Electric, for industrial operators to capture the
    benefits of increased automation, they cannot rely on cloud technology alone to bring
    the resiliency and speed demanded by artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual
    reality, machine learning, advanced analytics, and other Industry 4.0 technologies.
    Local edge data centers, which are IT infrastructure enclosures/spaces/facilities
    distributed geographically to enable endpoints on the network, are increasingly
    becoming important.
    “As digitization and technological advances bring us hurtling towards a new, more
    integrated future, not all data center owners will be equally equipped to handle the
    new levels of operational agility required. However, if risks and shortcomings within
    existing data center systems and related management strategies are recognized early
    enough, stakeholders will improve their chances to engineer a smooth transition to the
    more dynamic future,” said Christophe Begat; Managing Director for Anglophone
    West Africa at Schneider Electric.
    Citing  IDC’s predictions,  Schneider Electric said that there will be approximately
    41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025 – three times more than the number of
    people on the planet. Out of this number, industrial and automotive equipment
    represent the largest opportunity of connected things.
    Most commercial and industrial companies are experiencing a new challenge meeting
    the surge in demand from customers while ensuring business continuity in the current
    environment. This means speedier adoption of 4.0 technologies like Industrial Internet
    of Things (IIoT) applications that involves massive quantities of data. This explosion
    of data requires immense and even speedier computing power.
    And with more advanced technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), it
    is no longer possible for companies to rely solely on a centralized data center located
    in an entirely different location. This is because the transfer of data between the
    operating system and data center will be slower – reducing the effectiveness of
    advanced technologies that were meant to drive efficiencies in the first place.

    To accommodate these rising marketplace demands, data center owners will be
    required to step up performance in four important areas, which include sustainability,
    efficiency, flexibility and resilience.

    In October 2019, Schneider Electric introduced as a first-to-market solution,
    EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center C-Series 6U Wall Mount features low-profile
    design, making it 60 percent less intrusive while allowing heavier, long-depth edge
    servers to be wall mounted with UPS.
    Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Micro Data Center series are self-contained, single-
    rack enclosures inclusive of remote monitoring and management, services, physical
    security, UPS, power distribution, and cooling devices for a fast, simple, and
    customized way to design, deploy, and manage edge computing solutions in multiple
    environments
    EcoStruxureTM IT automatically collects critical infrastructure sensor values on a
    regular basis and submits that data to a centralized data lake in the cloud. That data is
    then pooled with other data collected from thousands of other Schneider Electric
    customer sites.
    Once in the data lake, asset behavior, across many brands of equipment, and across
    multiple sites is compared. All actions taken in response to alarms are tracked using
    data pertaining to equipment behavior before and after an incident. This output
    provides a clear record of actions and their consequences, positive and negative. Such
    data pool correlation provides a deeper understanding of root causes of problems and
    can generate predictive reports that advise operators regarding which actions to take
    before a particular problem results in unanticipated downtime. AI algorithms identify
    the critical patterns of equipment behavior and output reports are generated for
    stakeholders, greatly increasing the resilience of the data center.

